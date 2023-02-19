live

Can COVID-19 Survivors Get The Infection Again? The Answer Is Interesting

Are You A COVID Survivor? You Have Some Amazing Superpowers, Here's All You Need To Know

When assessing severe disease, however, all variants showed sustained protection above 88 per cent for 40 weeks.

Can getting infected once with the COVID-19 virus, helps in reducing the chances of catching COVID in the future? It certainly does. In a recent study published in The Lancet, experts have revealed that all those who had previously caught COVID-19, are at low risk of catching the virus back in the future. "For someone previously infected with COVID-19, their risk of hospitalization or death is 88 percent lower for at least 10 months compared to those not previously infected," said the lead author of the study.

In the study, the authors said that protection from a pre-Omicron variant infection against reinfection from the Omicron BA.1 variant was lower, 74 per cent at one month, and declined more rapidly to 36 per cent at around 10 months. When assessing severe disease, however, all variants showed sustained protection above 88 per cent for 40 weeks.

Follow us for more such updates on COVID-19, and other health-related news stories.

TRENDING NOW

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES