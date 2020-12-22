Mass vaccinations against COVID-19 has begun in various parts of the world including the United Kingdom the United States Canada Russia and China. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID‑19 vaccine has been administered to millions of people after it was authorized for emergency use in some countries. India is yet to approve any vaccine but Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that there may be a potential coronavirus vaccine by any week of January next year. Speaking to a news agency Vardhan said that the government's first priority has always been the safety and effectiveness of vaccines and they “don't want to compromise