Can COVID-19 Damage Your Kids' Lungs Too? Expert Answers How Coronavirus Affect The Children

First detected in China's Wuhan, Coronavirus is a respiratory disease that directly affects the walls of the lungs after entering the body. The virus infection enters the body through the nose, mouth, and eyes. It then travels to the esophagus and then to the lungs where it divides and further affects the body's functioning. The SARS CoV-2 which causes the COVID-19 infection can affect people of any age group, and therefore, it is important to understand the virus and its effect on the most vulnerable group at the moment the children. It is so because, in India, vaccination against the virus infection is under process and so far 69,90,62,776 people have been inoculated against COVID-19. However, there are not vaccines that have been approved for the administration for kids aged below 10. The vaccine may not prevent an individual from getting attacked by the coronavirus, but the jab may protect the person from developing any kind of severe symptoms related to the virus infection.

Since the outbreak of the virus was first reported, the concerns regarding how it affects the body, what it does to the organs, was always in talks, now that the children are not getting the vaccine jab and considered being at a higher risk of catching the infection if a third wave hits, here are some of the questions we asked the doctors to understand how the virus may affect the children and their organs in along-term.

Does COVID-19 Affect The Lung Function In Kids?

Coronavirus is a respiratory disease and can damage the walls and linings of the air sacs in your lungs. However, experts have stated that the infection does not appear to affect the lung function of kids and young adults. In a recent study, conducted by the researchers at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, it has been shown that even patients with asthma did not show a statistically significant deterioration in lung function.

Does This Mean Children or Young Adults Will Not Develop Any Lung Issues?

No, the study has added that the virus may not hinder lung functioning but may not be good for the lungs too. According to the experts, there was a trend towards slightly lower measurements for the amount of air they could exhale forcibly in one second, known as forced expiratory air volume in one second (FEV1), which is one of the measures of lung function. "There was no difference in lung function among patients who had had Covid-19 with respect to eosinophils, indicators of inflammation, allergy responses or use of inhaled corticosteroids," one of the researchers was quoted as saying.

What Are The Warning Symptoms?

Although, coronavirus may not hinder lung functions in kids and young adults, it may leave your lungs affected in some way or the other. Be it a deterioration in your exhalation power or breathing issues, coronavirus still remains a virus that enters and destroys the lungs. Here are some of the warning signs that your lungs are getting affected by the virus infection

Difficulty in breathing Dip in oxygen saturation level Palpitation Pain near the lungs A rise in body temperature

