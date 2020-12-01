Last month, on the occasion of World Ayurveda Day, the potential role of Ayurveda in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic was discussed at length. Even the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has backed the role of Ayurvedic remedies in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. Ayurveda, the ancient healing therapy from India, has many formulations that have amazing immunity boosting capability. The best way of preventing the novel coronavirus infection is by boosting your immune system. It offers prophylactic care and therapeutic care to patients. Also Read - Covid-19: Researchers to find out the effects of vitamin D on coronavirus

Now, spiritual leader and founder of Art of Living Foundation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has said there has been a breakthrough in Siddha research, which led to the development of 'Kabasura Kudineer', an AYUSH medicine, in tablet form. This may help prevent and tackle COVID-19. Addressing a press conference here virtually on Monday, the spiritual leader also called for more research on feasibility of AYUSH medicine effective in treatments for COVID-19. He added that initial research including key study at the Frankfurt Biotechnology Innovation Centre (FIZ) proved its efficacy.

Ayurveda can fight the coronavirus

The spiritual leader added that multiple studies are now being conducted on the immuno-modulatory effects of traditional Indian medicines, nationally and internationally. Among them, a pivotal research study by the FIZ found that Kabasura Kudineer tablets has the strongest inhibitor (84 per cent) of Spike glycoprotein in coronavirus strains, in restricting entry of virus into cells in invitro studies. While the FIZ's Managing Director, Dr. Christian Garbe said that they were very pleased to take initiative in this extraordinary research project and thus also to be able to make their contribution in the fight against the coronavirus. He added that their firm started the 'Ayurgenomics' research project in mid-2020 to examine anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting Ayurvedic agents for their effectiveness against the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

Ayurgenomics for therapeutic care

“Ayurgenomics means using genomic tools for Ayurveda and investigating the correlation of Prakriti (individual psycho-physiological constitution) and Genomics,” Garbe claimed. Meanwhile Arvind Varchaswi, Managing Director, Sri Sri Tattva said they always approached such initiatives with a scientific temperament. “These research findings are only the beginning. We need to encourage the use of AYUSH medicines for both Prophylactic care and therapeutic care, spread the benefits of traditional system of medicine, especially in the space of immunity building and are happy to donate these medicines for 10,000 doses to the Director of AYUSH, Delhi for free distribution and conducting a study,” he said.

(With inputs from IANS)