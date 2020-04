The antibodies from recovered COVID-19 patients are being used for the treatment of other patients who are in critical conditions. Known as plasma therapy, the treatment method is a new hope for people infected with COVID-19. But the question still baffling researchers and many who survived the deadly disease is – Will recovered COVID-19 patients who have antibodies be immune to reinfection, or could they get it again? Also Read - Prescriptions for antidepressants and anti-anxiety drugs surge amidst COVID-19 pandemic

The World Health Organization (WHO) says there is currently no evidence to prove that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection. Also Read - Entry points for COVID-19 Virus mapped: May help contain the spread of the disease, say experts

Several studies have shown that people who recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies to the novel coronavirus, also known as SARS-CoV-2. But the WHO noted on Saturday that some of these people have very low levels of neutralizing antibodies in their blood. Also Read - Can nicotine save you from COVID-19?

Some countries are considering that the detection of antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 could serve as the basis for an “immunity passport” or “risk-free certificate” for easing restrictions. Assuming that they are protected against re-infection, this certificate would allow people who test positive for antibodies to travel or return to work.

However, the WHO said that there is no sufficient evidence to suggest that having had the virus once protects you from getting it again. The UN health agency warned that “the use of such certificates may therefore increase the risks of continued transmission.”

The WHO stressed that laboratory tests that detect antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in people, including rapid immunodiagnostic tests, need further validation to determine their accuracy and reliability.

Why we need the antibody test for COVID-19?

There are many reports of COVID-19 tests throwing up false results. This is very dangerous as people with the virus may unwittingly spread the disease to others. Moreover, there are also many cases where people do not show symptoms even after infection and only a fool-proof testing method can determine whether you are positive or not. The antibody test is the most accurate testing method, as per researchers. It can quickly identify if a person carries the virus or not. Plus, it also reveals if your immune system, your body’s first line of defense against illnesses, responds to the infection or not. Apparently, the antibody test is also better than the swab test because it can tell you if you’ve been in contact with the virus in the past. Moreover, it can also tell if your body has developed a possible immunity to it. But the antibody test cannot say if you are immune to COVID-19 because nobody know how long you may be immune to this new variant of coronavirus.

Know more about COVID-19 antibody test

Your body produces antibodies whenever you fall ill. Antibodies are Y-shaped proteins produced by white blood cells to stop a virus from invading your body. These antibodies not only help you fight off infections but also give you a level of immunity to the disease for a certain period of time.

IgM and IgG are the antibodies associated with the COVID-19 immune response. IgM is produced in the early stages of infection and IgG antibodies arrive later on during infection or after recovery. According to experts, your body will develop the IgM antibodies after about 4 weeks of infection in case of most diseases. But scientists are still not very sure how long the process takes with COVID-19.

So, if the test reveals that you have the IgM antibody, it means that you still have the virus and are contagious. But if you only test positive for the IgG antibody, it may indicate that your body is clear of the infection. If you test positive for both IgM and IgG, it is likely you are in the middle stage of infection.

(With inputs from IANS)

Click here for our latest updates on coronavirus