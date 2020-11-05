A recent study by the University of Sheffield in the UK has revealed that artificial intelligence (AI) may help doctors better predict the risk of patients developing oral cancer by ensuring accuracy. The researchers are examining the use of AI and machine learning -- the study of computer algorithms that improve automatically through experience -- to assist pathologists and improve the early detection of oral cancer. Oral cancer is on the rise The rate of people being diagnosed with oral cancers including mouth tongue tonsil and oropharyngeal cancer has increased by almost 60 per cent in the last 10 years