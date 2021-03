It’s more than a year now that the whole world is in the grip of the COVID-19 virus — more than millions have been affected by the virus and it’s still a threat to many nations. The vaccines to create antibodies in your body to help you fight the virus are here but are you safe after taking the shot? No, you are not safe — the virus is still here and you can get infected. The arrival of vaccines bought in several doubts in the mind of the common people — are vaccines safe? how long can it keep an individual safe? How many vaccines can make a person completely immunized against the deadly virus? there are so many questions hovering in the minds of the people. Today, we will answer all of your queries. Keep reading. Also Read - Goa reports rise in covid-19 cases: Is it going to affect your travel plans?

What Are The Vaccines Available In India Right Now?

India entered the second phase of the immunization drive against COVID-19 on March 1, 2021. Currently, the country is providing vaccines to all those who are above 45 and are suffering from comorbidities (listed by the govt). According to the reports, so far 3,71,43,255 vaccine doses have been administered throughout India. Also Read - COVID-19 is now closer to rural areas; Are we heading towards second peak of coronavirus?

The vaccines that are available in India right now are — Covisheild and Covaxin (both India-grown). Covishield is the local version of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine. Also Read - COVID-19 resurgence in India: Act decisively now to curb 'second peak', PM Modi tells CMs

Coming to Covaxin — This is an indigenous COVID-19 inactivated vaccine that is being developed in India in collaboration with ICMR’s National Institute of Virology, Pune.

Can Vaccines Give Us A COVID-Free Life?

No one should take one single dose of COVID-19 as the protective shield against the COVID-19 virus for a lifetime. Every vaccine has a limited period of lifeline and thus it cannot give you a COVID-19 free life for infinity. According to the health experts, based on the reports of the newly detected COVID variants — if the virus keeps mutating then regular shots or additional shots may be required. But vaccination is a must unless you are allergic to any of the ingredients of the vaccine.

How Many COVID-19 Vaccine Shots Should An Individual Take?

The two vaccines which are available in India right now are two-dose vaccines. One needs to take two doses of the vaccines within a gap of 28 days to get immunized.

Can We Expect Any Side Effects After Taking Vaccine Shots?

Yes, there are side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines that are available in the country right now. Some of the most common of them are — rise in body temperature, body ache, muscle pain, pain around the area where the vaccine was injected, fatigue, etc.

Are Vaccine Side Effects A Good Sign Or A Bad One?

The side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines are very common among vaccine takers. According to the health experts, these side effects are a sign that the vaccine has stimulated an immune response and is working as it is required to. However, everyone’s reaction to the vaccine is different, so the absence of side effects after vaccination doesn’t mean the vaccine isn’t working.

Is COVID-19 Here To Stay? When Can We Expect An Endemic?

So far India has not seen a very good or an impressive decline in the number of active coronavirus cases. Instead, there is a steep rise in the cases in various corners of the country. Therefore we can say that it is highly unlikely that we can see an endemic soon.

Do We Really Get Lasting Immunity With COVID-19 Jab?

Once you take the vaccine jab — you can expect to be immune for at least three months. However, you must not forget to follow the pandemic rules — wearing masks, hand sanitizing, and social distancing. According to the experts, the immunity from the vaccines may not last forever but it important for everyone to get vaccinated.

Can You Get Coronavirus Even After Getting The Vaccine?

Getting a COVID-19 vaccine shot can give you immunity against the virus but it is still unclear if the vaccine could guarantee full protection with the shot.

What To Do Right Now?

Do not let the guard down! Make sure to follow the basic rules of coronavirus to stop the spread which we discussed above. Stay alert and stay safe.