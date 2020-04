We are today right in the middle of a deadly global pandemic from which there may be no respite in the near future. The new strain of coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has managed to perplex scientists across the world. There is no data that they can fall back on when they try to unravel the mysteries of this virus. Today, we are in the midst of a global pandemic precisely because of this. The virus is not only mysterious, but nobody also knows much about it.

All we know is that it is highly contagious and even asymptomatic people may be carriers of this virus. As if this was not dangerous enough, now there is a case from Thailand where a forensic medicine personnel has apparently caught the virus from a dead body with fatal consequences.

A virus that can jump from the dead to the living

Recently, a staff member at a forensic medicine unit contracted the virus from what is believed to be a contaminated corpse. With this development, the entire COVID-19 crisis seems to have taken on a new and more frightening dimension. After all, this is the first known case where a dead patient infected with the disease had spread it to a medical examiner. Experts say the death, which happened in Thailand, marks the first time that a staff member at a forensic medicine unit dealing with dead bodies has been found to have contracted the virus.

No cause for panic, say experts

The introduction to a study in the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine states that ‘this is the first report on COVID-19 infection and death among medical personnel in a Forensic Medicine unit.” Researchers of this study conducted jointly by Thailand’s RVT Medical Center and Hainan Medical University in China urge professionals to take the same care at morgues as they would in an operating theatre. But they are also quick to concede that ‘at present, there is no data on the exact number of COVID-19 contaminated corpses since it is not a routine practice to examine for COVID-19 in dead bodies in Thailand’. So there is no cause for panic yet.

Precautions are essential when handling dead bodies

But they reiterate that infection control and universal precautions are necessary. Forensic professionals too need to follow basic precautionary guidelines like wearing protective devices. This includes wearing a protective suit, gloves, goggles, cap and mask. Researchers also say that the disinfection procedure used in operation rooms may be applied in pathology/forensic units.

Earlier in March, Thai officials had made a public announcement that dead bodies cannot transmit COVID-19. In fact, they also cited a report in the Bangkok Post where the director-general of the country’s Department of Medical Services, was quoted as saying that once the host died, the virus died with them. Most health organisations around the world have also been issuing conflicting reports. Till date, there have been no major effort to find out if dead bodies can spread the virus or not.

WHO’s stand

The World Health Organisation says, “Contrary to common belief, there is no evidence that corpses pose a risk of epidemic disease after a natural disaster. Most agents do not survive long in the human body after death.” But the premier organization also goes on to say that anyone coming into contact with a COVID19 positive body, alive or dead, should be using personal protective equipment to prevent exposure. Autopsies and subsequent investigations present real risks for coroners to acquire covid-19.

Click here for our latest updates on coronavirus