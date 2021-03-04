The emerging coronavirus variants are posing new threat worldwide amidst the vaccination drive. Some new virus strains are known to be more infectious and resistant to the immunity provided by the approved vaccines. For example, Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has been found less effective against South African coronavirus variant, also known as B.1.351, in a study. Based on initial trial results, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax also said that the South African strain and a variant identified in Brazil (called P.1) can partially escape protection provided by their vaccines. Specifically, these variants have mutations in the virus’ spike proteins that apparently allow them to escape neutralizing antibodies produced after vaccination or natural infection, according to experts. Such vaccine resistant variants have forced the scientists to rethink their vaccine strategy, and companies to develop new variant-specific vaccines. A booster shot is also being considered to protect people form the emerging variants. Also Read - 23-year-old MBBS student dies of COVID after the first dose of vaccination

The UK government is funding a study assessing the effectiveness of a third dose of vaccine to improve the response against current and future variants of Covid-19. It is believed to be the first such study in the world, the UK Budget revealed on Wednesday, as reported by IANS.

The funding is part of the 28 million pounds ($39.07 million) investment the British government is making to increase the country's capacity for vaccine testing, support for clinical trials and improve its ability to rapidly acquire samples of new variants of Covid-19, according to the Budget.

It would be spending 22 million pounds ($30.70 million) to fund studies testing the effectiveness of a combination of different Covid-19 vaccines. Apart from this, the UK government is committing an extra 1.65 billion pounds ($2.30 billion) of cash injection to ensure successful Covid-19 vaccination rollout in England.

Britain began mass vaccinating its population against COVID-19 on December 8, 2020 with a vaccine developed jointly by the American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech. Britain was also the first country to roll out the low cost and easily transportable AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 4, 2021. Till the end of February, over 20 million people had received at least the first dose of a vaccine.