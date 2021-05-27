As Covid-19, the disease that expanded and shrunk the world in ways unknown to man, continues to takes lives, the emergence of new variants of SARS-CoV-2 is keeping on an alert. According to experts, viruses mutate all the time, but certain mutations can be more dangerous or infectious than others. A new variation of Covid-19, first discovered in January 2021, is believed to cause reinfection in people who have contracted Covid-19. Also Read - Bid Adieu To Post Covid Hair Fall With These Tips By Pooja Makhija

What Is The California Covid Mutation?

California’s variety exists in two forms, called B1427 and B1429, and each has a distinct set of mutations. However, they are grouped as a single variety since they share a few unique mutations that impact the spike protein. Also Read - Planning To Travel Amid Covid? 5 Precautions To Keep In Mind For Air Travel

Preliminary findings indicate that the variation discovered in January 2021 is more transmissible than unmutated strains of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, from which it developed. Now, researchers at the University of California-San Francisco, Gladstone Institutes, and other organisations around California have discovered that California’s domestic variety may infect persons who have previously been exposed to Covid-19. Also Read - India Will Produce 259 Crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines By December: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

California Strain May Cause Reinfection

A new study published in the journal Cell has found that how a coronavirus strain discovered in California interacts with the immune system to cause a reinfection. For the study, the scientists sequenced samples from 2,172 Covid-19 swab tests performed in dozens of California counties. The sequencing analysis revealed that the variation appeared in May 2020 and gave birth to the two current forms.

The prevalence of the variation in the sequenced samples increased from 0% to more than 50% between September 1, 2020, and January 29, 2021. As per the results, transmissibility appeared to be 24 per cent greater than unmutated viral strains, and persons infected with the novel variation had twice as much virus in their swab samples as persons infected with unmutated strains.

The team generated harmless viruses called pseudoviruses which are innocuous viruses that include distinct variations of the SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins. The researchers analyzed three separate spike protein mutations, two of which are seen in the California variety and one that is widespread in dominant variations elsewhere. They found that a California variant mutation called L452R can infect human cells than pseudoviruses containing other mutations.

Melanie Ott, Director of the Gladstone Institute of Virology said, “this suggests that the L452R mutation enhances the ability of the virus to enter a cell, which could explain why the California variant has increased transmissibility.”

The researchers also tested the variant against blood samples from people who had received both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, as well as people who had previously been infected with an unmutated form of SARS-CoV-2. The experiments revealed that antibodies from previously infected patients only moderately neutralised the new variant. Antibodies from vaccinated patients, on the other hand, demonstrated a higher level of neutralisation.

(with inputs from IANS)