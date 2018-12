India and Japan signed MoU this year in the field of healthcare and wellness. © Shutterstock

The Cabinet on Thursday gave ex post facto approval to the Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) between India and Japan in the field of healthcare and wellness. It was signed on October 29 this year.

The MoC aims to promote projects like developing human resource in the field of acute medicine, surgery and trauma care, establishment of an advanced joint testing laboratory for clinical examination and collaborations among tertiary care centres in both countries.

The agreement also focuses on improving infrastructural developments like establishing a centralised management healthcare distribution centre, increasing access to hygienic and affordable toilets, setting up India-Japan “Innovation Hub” and collaborating on getting high-end medical devices.

The MoC also eyes research and project-based promotion for health self-management such as “ME-BYO” and Ayurveda and exploring other ideas related to Ayushman Bharat scheme and other health initiatives.

“A Joint Committee as a high-level consultative mechanism will be set up to further elaborate the details of cooperation and to oversee the implementation of this MoC,” it said in a statement.

The Cabinet also approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Armenia on joint issue of postage stamp which was signed in June this year.

As per the MoU, Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications and the National Postal Operator of Armenia mutually agreed to jointly issue postage stamps on India-Armenia: Joint Issue on the theme “Dence”.

The joint commemorative stamps, which were released in August, depict “Manipuri Dance” of India and “HovArek Dance” of Armenia.

Source: IANS