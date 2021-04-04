All vaccinators in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Dehat district will now have to deposit their mobile phones prior to giving COVID-19 vaccine shot to people. The district Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Rajesh Katiyar gave this order after an auxiliary nursing midwife (ANM), who was allegedly busy on a phone call, administered two successive jabs of COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a primary health centre in Akbarpur area of Kanpur Dehat district. Also Read - Researchers identify nine possible drugs that may help treat Covid-19

According to media reports, 50-year-old Kamlesh Kumari, a native of Madauli village, had gone to the Primary Health Centre on Thursday to get her first vaccine shot. But the ANM (whose name is identified as Archana in media reports) instead gave her two doses of Covid vaccine at one go, as she was apparently busy on a phone call. When Kamlesh tried to question ANM about the two jabs given to her, the nurse misbehaved with her and even threatened her, according to her family members who are demanding strict action against the nurse.

Luckily Kamlesh didn't develop any serious side-effects, except swelling in hand, said PHC's senior medical officer Dr. Rakesh Kumar who observed the woman for nearly one-and-a-half hours before sending her home. District Magistrate Kanpur Dehat Jitendra Pratap Singh on Saturday said that they have taken serious note so that such incidents are not repeated.

Similar case reported in Kerala last month

Last month, the family a 49-year-old woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode district complained of negligence on the part of a government hospital after she was administered two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine ‘Covishield’ on the same day. The woman developed severe fever and uneasiness after the vaccination, she was hospitalised and discharged after two days.

The incident happed on March 12 at the Government General Hospital in Kozhikode, popularly known as Beach Hospital. The woman, Praseetha, who works at a private eye hospital in Kozhikode had gone to get her first dose of the vaccine. She was sitting in the vaccination room rubbing the spot with some cotton after getting the first dose when suddenly the same nurse who injected her came and gave her another shot without asking anything. As Praseetha was not aware that two doses should have a gap of 28 days, she did not object, her son Arun Anand told TNM.

Despite their complaint, Arun said that the incident was not reported to any higher-ups and that his mother was asked to go home. The same day, Praseetha develop a fever, breathlessness and chest pain and she was admitted to the same hospital the next day. She was even moved to the intensive care unit while in the hospital for two days. But officials of the District Medical Officer (DMO) office in Kozhikode told TNM that the woman was kept at ICU only for observation and that she didn’t have any complications.

