All vaccinators in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Dehat district will now have to deposit their mobile phones prior to giving COVID-19 vaccine shot to people. The district Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Rajesh Katiyar gave this order after an auxiliary nursing midwife (ANM) who was allegedly busy on a phone call administered two successive jabs of COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a primary health centre in Akbarpur area of Kanpur Dehat district. According to media reports 50-year-old Kamlesh Kumari a native of Madauli village had gone to the Primary Health Centre on Thursday to get her first vaccine shot. But