Budget 2026 Highlights: No Custom Duty For 17 Cancer Drugs, 7 Rare Disease Medicines - FM Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2026 Highlights: In the Union Budget 2026, the government announced targeted relief for cancer patients by exempting basic customs duty on 17 essential cancer drugs and medicines, aimed at reducing treatment costs.

Budget 2026 Key Takeaways: In a major boost to India's healthcare system, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the Union Budget 2026, announced targeted relief for cancer patients by exempting basic customs duty on 17 essential cancer drugs and medicines, aimed at reducing treatment costs.

In addition, seven more rare diseases will be brought under duty exemptions for personal imports of drugs, medicines and foods for special medical needs used in cancer care, expanding financial support for patients requiring specialised therapies.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.