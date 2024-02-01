Budget 2024 Highlights: From Cervical Cancer to Mission Indradhanush, Here’s What FM Sitharaman Announced For Healthcare Sector

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Healthcare Budget 2024: In 2024's interim budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman placed a strong emphasis on healthcare. While presenting the budget, she praised India's accomplishments in managing the COVID-19 crisis and underscored the nation's pursuit towards self-sufficiency.
A Step Forward in Health
A committee to be set up for more medical colleges Health care cover under Ayushman Bharat to be extended to all ASHA workers Cervical cancer vaccination for girls in the age group of 9-14 years : FM @nsitharaman at Interim Budget 2024 #Budgetpic.twitter.com/WVuEdFuvMo MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) February 1, 2024
"Recognizing the need for providing Universal Health Care, the interim Union Budget 2024-25 extended the Ayushman Bharat scheme to cover nearly over three million ASHAs and Anganwadi workers. In a noteworthy move, the budget also unveiled a roadmap for addressing long-term capacity building by investing in healthcare infrastructure and converting existing hospitals into medical and nursing colleges. This will go a long way towards addressing the skill shortage in the healthcare industry and create millions of jobs. These initiatives align with our commitment to provide comprehensive health coverage across all our hospitals." said Mr. Viren Shetty, Executive Vice Chairman of Narayana Health.
According to industry experts, the healthcare sector provides direct employment to 4.7 million people and has emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments, with the provider segment now crossing the $132 billion mark, growing at a CAGR of 16%-17%.
End Note: The budget further underlines the significance of R&D in healthcare. Funds are allotted to boost research and innovation in sectors like pharmaceutical discoveries, medical devices, and modern health tech. This step incentivizes the creation of pioneering resolutions to address healthcare hurdles.
