Budget 2024 Highlights: From Cervical Cancer to Mission Indradhanush, Here’s What FM Sitharaman Announced For Healthcare Sector

Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lays down government's plans for the health sector in the 2024 Interim Budget.

Healthcare Budget 2024: In 2024's interim budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman placed a strong emphasis on healthcare. While presenting the budget, she praised India's accomplishments in managing the COVID-19 crisis and underscored the nation's pursuit towards self-sufficiency.

Cervical cancer vaccination for girls in the age group of 9-14 years : FM @nsitharaman at Interim Budget 2024

Here are the key takeaways from the interim budget 2024 for the healthcare sector:

Cervical cancer: In an effort to curb the spread of cervical cancer, the government will be encouraging girls aged between 9 and 14 to get immunized. This strategy positions immunization as a vital preventive tactic against this disease. Mission Indradhanush, a vaccination coverage expansion, is another noteworthy reveal in the budget. It is positioned to guarantee immunization to all the country's children. By enhancing the vaccination system, the government aims to curtail infectious disease spread and lower child mortality rates. In the interim budget 2024, the Finance Minister stated that the health cover under the Ayushman Bharat scheme will be extended to all ASHA and Anganwadi workers and helpers. This year's budget also emphasized the rural infrastructure and services improvement process. While presenting the budget, the Finance Minister announced the creation of new hospitals and medical schools in rural locales, promoting better healthcare access. Besides offering quality care to rural inhabitants, this also propels job growth in these regions. The Finance Minister also stated that all maternal and child healthcare schemes will be brought under one comprehensive programme for synergy in implementation. Upgradation of Anganwadi centres under 'Saksham Anganwadi' and Poshan 2.0 is also announced in the interim budget this year. These schemes will be expedited to improve nutrition delivery, early childhood care, and development. The newly designed 'U-Win' platform for managing immunization and intensification of Mission Indradhanush will be rolled expeditiously throughout the country.

"Recognizing the need for providing Universal Health Care, the interim Union Budget 2024-25 extended the Ayushman Bharat scheme to cover nearly over three million ASHAs and Anganwadi workers. In a noteworthy move, the budget also unveiled a roadmap for addressing long-term capacity building by investing in healthcare infrastructure and converting existing hospitals into medical and nursing colleges. This will go a long way towards addressing the skill shortage in the healthcare industry and create millions of jobs. These initiatives align with our commitment to provide comprehensive health coverage across all our hospitals." said Mr. Viren Shetty, Executive Vice Chairman of Narayana Health.

According to industry experts, the healthcare sector provides direct employment to 4.7 million people and has emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments, with the provider segment now crossing the $132 billion mark, growing at a CAGR of 16%-17%.

End Note: The budget further underlines the significance of R&D in healthcare. Funds are allotted to boost research and innovation in sectors like pharmaceutical discoveries, medical devices, and modern health tech. This step incentivizes the creation of pioneering resolutions to address healthcare hurdles.