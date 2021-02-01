Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2021 in Lok Sabha on February 1 2021. For the first time in history the budget was not presented on paper amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The health sector may see an unprecedented boost due to the pandemic lurking large in the country. The past year has also witnessed the shortcomings of the healthcare system in the country which is why the government has focused on the health sector the most this year. Key Updates Of Healthcare Budget 2021 For the financial year 2021-22 the government has pegged 2.23 lakh crore for the healthcare