Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2021 in Lok Sabha on February 1, 2021. For the first time in history, the budget was not presented on paper amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The health sector may see an unprecedented boost due to the pandemic lurking large in the country. The past year has also witnessed the shortcomings of the healthcare system in the country, which is why the government has focused on the health sector the most this year.

Key Updates Of Healthcare Budget 2021

For the financial year 2021-22, the government has pegged 2.23 lakh crore for the healthcare sector, Sitharaman said in today’s budget meeting. She further revealed that a new scheme called ‘Aatma Nirbhar Health Yojna’ with a budget of 64,180 crores over six years will be launched on Monday i.e. February 1, 2021. While presenting the budget the finance minister said, “The government will set up 15 health emergency centres. It will strengthen the National Center for Disease Control.” The FM also said that 35 thousand crores will be spent on the coronavirus vaccines.

Government To Spend more than 64,000 crores on ‘Aatma Nirbhar Health Yojna’

The FM announced that the government will launch a new health scheme called ‘Aatma Nirbhar Health Yojna’ this year. The three areas: preventive health, curative health and well-being will be strengthened with this new initiative.

Healthcare Budget 135% Higher Than Last Year

In the budget 2021, the health infra saw a major increase in comparison to last year. The onset of investment in health infrastructure has drastically increased by 135 per cent than the last year, which was at 67,112 crores, in FY21 Budget.

“Over six years, this will develop the capacity for primary, secondary, and tertiary care health systems and strengthen national institutions and create new institutions to cater and cure new and emerging diseases. This will be in addition to the National Health Mission,” said the FM.

She further elaborated that around 17,000 rural and 11,000 urban health and wellness centres will be set up across the country for the welfare of the people. The government will set up public health laboratories in each district, with over 3 thousand public health units in 11 units.

To fight COVID-19, the FM allocated Rs 35,000 crore for coronavirus vaccines and proposed a capital expenditure outlay of Rs 5.54 lakh in 2021-22. The outlay is 34 per cent higher than the revised estimate of last financial year.

The Vaccines Available To Fight The Pandemic

Talking about the battle against COVID-19, Sitharaman applauded people for their cooperation and adhering to the rules during the lockdown. The country has two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, available that can safeguard the people against the pandemic. Two more vaccines are expected to be made available soon.