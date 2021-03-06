Global superstars, BTS has been advocating for mental health for a long time. The Korean septet launched their “Love Myself” campaign with UNICEF back in 2017 to end violence and neglect and promote children and young people’s self-esteem and well-being. To continue the commitment, BTS together with its label Big Hit Entertainment (BIG HIT) recently announced in a video message that they are renewing the commitment made in 2017. BTS shared the message that they will continue its “Love Myself” campaign to promote love and togetherness, especially at tough times like these. According to the official website of UNICEF, BTS and Big Hit will donate over US$1 million to UNICEF. Also Read - As panic soars over COVID surge, Yogi Adityanath alerts people not to let their guard down

BTS’ RM: “We Are Extremely Moved And Thankful”

BTS’ leader RM said, “We are extremely moved and thankful that our LOVE MYSELF campaign, which began with small steps, is now being elevated to an even bigger partnership. We also strived to ‘LOVE MYSELF’ ourselves, and I think we as a team and as individuals grew as well.” UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta H Fore announced that she was happy to have BTS on board once again for such an important cause. “Through their music and messages, BTS has said to their global audience, ‘You are not alone. This is a difficult time for all of us. And together, with love and kindness, we will get through it.’ As our partnership moves into a new stage, together we are committed to reimagining a kinder, safer and more connected world,” said Henrietta Fore. Also Read - Attention night owls! Staying up late night can make you more prone to depression

During unprecedented times like the coronavirus, people especially children are suffering from anxiety and fear, for which we need a kinder, safer, and more connected world together, which is the aim of this campaign. UNICEF is responding to these changing times with new strategies to protect and promote the well-being of children and young people around the world.

1 In 7 Children At Risk Of Mental Health Problems Due To COVID

According to a report by UNICEF, around 332 million children (one in seven) children are at risk of mental health problems because of the pandemic. As the pandemic enters the second year, it has been reported that it has taken a toll on children’s and young people’s psychological well-being. It can be even more difficult for children who are experiencing violence, neglect, or abuse at home.

To address the issues at hand, UNICEF comes up with different campaigns that ensure that every child is loved, nurtured and safe. In light of this issue, they have extended their partnership with BTS to end violence and neglect as well as promote self-esteem and well-being.

For the unversed, BTS is a 7-member Korean boyband, including RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, that first debuted in the year 2013. The group has never been afraid to talk about social issues and mental health, and they incorporate these messages in their songs, which helps people connect with them.