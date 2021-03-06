Global superstars BTS has been advocating for mental health for a long time. The Korean septet launched their “Love Myself” campaign with UNICEF back in 2017 to end violence and neglect and promote children and young people’s self-esteem and well-being. To continue the commitment BTS together with its label Big Hit Entertainment (BIG HIT) recently announced in a video message that they are renewing the commitment made in 2017. BTS shared the message that they will continue its “Love Myself” campaign to promote love and togetherness especially at tough times like these. According to the official website of UNICEF BTS