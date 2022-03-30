BTS' Jungkook Post Quarantine Video After Testing COVID Positive, Says 'See You Soon' To Fans - WATCH

In the video post, Jungkook informed his fans that he has been trying to stay active during the quarantine in order to not gain weight. Check the video.

'I am doing okay,' BTS singer Jeon Jungkook shared a video post on Instagram to update his fans about his health after testing positive for deadly COVID-19. BigHit Music, the management agency of the South Korean music group BTS, on Tuesday, said Jungkook tested COVID-19 positive after arriving in Las Vegas for the Grammy Awards. Sources revealed that the BTS ARMYs are heartbroken that their favourite Golden Maknae is down with the novel coronavirus, and might not be able to attend the Grammy Awards this Sunday.

In the video post, Jungkook informed his fans that he has been trying to stay active during the quarantine in order to not gain weight. "Ah-! Everyone, I'm doing well. I've been moving my body to not feel droopy. Because I was afraid I'd gain weight since I ate and lied down, ate and lied down. Anyway, I'm taking good care of myself, so don't worry. See you soon," he said in Korean.

According to the media reports, Jungkook, the 24-year-old vocalist of the BTS ARMY had tested negative on an RT-PCR test in Korea, following which he departed for the US on March 27 to prepare for the Grammys, which is scheduled to be held on April 3. "After arriving in Las Vegas, he felt a slight discomfort in his throat and promptly took an RT-PCR test (COVID-19 molecular PCR test) and a standard PCR test (COVID-19 quantitative PCR test) on the afternoon of Sunday, March 27 (PT). "While being under self-quarantine as a proactive measure, the result of both tests came back positive, and Jungkook was confirmed with COVID-19 on Monday, March 28 (PT)," BigHit Music said in a statement shared on fan community forum Weverse.

Jungkook Health Update

Jungkook, whose full name is Jeon Jung-kook, is currently under self-quarantine and treatment, following the guidelines of health authorities in the US. Talking about his symptoms, the music agency said, "He is not exhibiting any symptoms other than a mild sore throat, and we will attentively monitor his health during the quarantine." Jungkook became the 7th member of the team to test positive for COVID-19. Last December, Suga, RM, and Jin tested positive for the virus. In January 2021, Jimin went through surgery for acute appendicitis while also recovering from COVID-19. In February, V tested positive for the disease.

(With inputs from Agencies)

