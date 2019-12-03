Brushing teeth frequently is linked with lower risks of atrial fibrillation and heart failure, according to a study published today in the -- European Journal of Preventive Cardiology. Previous research suggests that poor oral hygiene leads to bacteria in the blood, causing inflammation in the body. Inflammation increases the risks of atrial fibrillation (irregular heartbeat) and heart failure (the heart's ability to pump blood or relax and fill with blood is impaired). This study examined the connection between oral hygiene and the occurrence of these two conditions. The retrospective cohort study enrolled 161,286 participants of the Korean National Health Insurance