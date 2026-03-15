Bruno Salomone dies at 55: What we know about the actor's shocking cause of death so far

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Bruno Salomone Death News: French actor Bruno Salmone, breathed his last on Sunday, at the age of 55, his family confirmed. In an official statement, the actor's family shared the heartbreaking news. They said, "It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Bruno Salomone. He succumbed to a long illness on Sunday, March 15."
Sources close to the actor and his family revealed that he was suffering from an undisclosed form of chronic illness. Although the exact cause of death and details about his illness is yet to be disclosed, experts say that at this age chronic illness can range from a simple infection to fatal organ failure.
In medical terms, chronic illness refers to health complications that are usually fatal and have been affecting the patient for over 3 months.
The Center of Diseases And Control (CDC) states that - "A chronic illness is a long-lasting health condition typically lasting 3 months or more that generally cannot be cured, but can be managed through treatment. These conditions often require ongoing medical attention, limit daily activities, and may worsen over time. Common examples include arthritis, diabetes, asthma, heart disease, and cancer."
According to the global health body, the World Health Organization (WHO), some of the most common types of chronic illnesses include:
Bruno Salomone was also known for his iconic voiceover work in the popular game show "Burger Quiz."
So far, the deceased actor's family has yet to announce the details of his funeral.
This is a developing news, more details will be added soon...
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