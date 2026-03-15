Bruno Salomone dies at 55: What we know about the actor's shocking cause of death so far

Bruno Salomone Death News: French actor and comedian, best known for his role as Denis Bouley in the popular family sitcom "Fais pas ci, fais pas a", dies at 55, after long battle with a chronic illness.

Bruno Salomone Death News: French actor Bruno Salmone, breathed his last on Sunday, at the age of 55, his family confirmed. In an official statement, the actor's family shared the heartbreaking news. They said, "It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Bruno Salomone. He succumbed to a long illness on Sunday, March 15."

Sources close to the actor and his family revealed that he was suffering from an undisclosed form of chronic illness. Although the exact cause of death and details about his illness is yet to be disclosed, experts say that at this age chronic illness can range from a simple infection to fatal organ failure.

Bruno Salomone Cause of Death: Actor Was Battling Chronic Illness

In medical terms, chronic illness refers to health complications that are usually fatal and have been affecting the patient for over 3 months.

The Center of Diseases And Control (CDC) states that - "A chronic illness is a long-lasting health condition typically lasting 3 months or more that generally cannot be cured, but can be managed through treatment. These conditions often require ongoing medical attention, limit daily activities, and may worsen over time. Common examples include arthritis, diabetes, asthma, heart disease, and cancer."

Types of Chronic Illnesses: What WHO Says

According to the global health body, the World Health Organization (WHO), some of the most common types of chronic illnesses include:

Cardiovascular: Hypertension (high blood pressure), coronary heart disease, stroke. Respiratory: Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma. Metabolic: Diabetes mellitus. Musculoskeletal: Arthritis, osteoporosis. Neurological/Mental: Alzheimer's disease, dementia, depression. Other: Cancer, HIV/AIDS, kidney disease, autoimmune diseases.

Bruno Salomone was also known for his iconic voiceover work in the popular game show "Burger Quiz."

You may like to read

So far, the deceased actor's family has yet to announce the details of his funeral.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

This is a developing news, more details will be added soon...