You can get Brucellosis through with direct contact with the fluid of an infected animal, eating raw or unpasteurized dairy products, or inhaling contaminated air.

While the world is currently reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic, a new contagious bacterial disease, called Brucellosis, has gradually started spreading its wings. Thousands of people have tested positive for this bacterial infection in northwest China. The National Health Commission (NHC) of Lanzhou, the capital city of Gansu province, recently confirmed that 3,245 people had contracted the disease and another 1,401 people have tested as preliminarily positive. Luckily, so far there are no reports of fatalities. The disease has also reportedly entered India and has started to impact humans and animals. Scientists are worried that this can turn into a pandemic that can be much more severe than the novel coronavirus.

All you need to know about Brucellosis

Brucellosis is caused by a group of bacteria belonging to the genus Brucella, which can affect both animals and humans. It usually spreads to people through direct contact with the fluid of an infected animal, eating raw or unpasteurized dairy products, or inhaling contaminated air. According to the CDC, human-to-human transmission is extremely rare. Infections in humans are mostly caused by eating contaminated food or breathing in the bacteria — which seems to be the case in Lanzhou. But it can also spread through sexual contact, and from breastfeeding mothers to their babies. A severe cut or scratch on your skin can also make you prone to the infection.

The Brucellosis outbreak is believed to have caused by a leak at the Zhongmu Lanzhou biological pharmaceutical factory, which occurred between late July and late August last year. The factory allegedly used expired disinfectants and sanitizers while producing Brucella vaccines for animal use. This led to some bacteria leaking in the waste gas, a CNN report said.

Signs and symptoms of Brucellosis

Fever, joint pain, fatigue, loss of appetite, headache, sweats, are some common symptoms of Brucellosis. It may take a few days to a few months after being infected by the disease for the symptoms to appear.

Most of the symptoms are very similar to those of the COVID-19 and flu. However, brucellosis can also some long-term symptoms like arthritis (joint swelling), spondylitis (swelling of the backbone), and swelling of the testicles. While no treatment has been found yet for COVID-19, there are multiple antibiotics available for treating brucellosis. One more similarity between these two diseases is that no effective vaccine is available for Brucellosis, as is also the case with COVID-19.

Though Brucellosis can be treated with antibiotics, treatment takes several weeks to months. Plus, there is a strong possibility of reinfection. According to experts, the best way to stay safe is by avoiding raw dairy products and taking precautions when working with animals.

India needs wide testing for Brucellosis

Brucellosis is known to be transmitted to humans from farm animals including pigs, cows, and buffaloes. Since India is agricultural land, experts are worried about the greater risk of contamination through farm animals. According to researchers, the diseases already exist in India. The incidence of Brucellosis in India is approximately 1 lakh cases per year, with a mortality of approximately 2 percent, a research report said.

With the rising number of cases in China, Indian scientists stressed the need for wide testing of brucellosis as well just like the coronavirus to prevent another pandemic.