Bruce Willis Diagnosed With Frontotemporal Dementia: How This Affects A Person?

Frontotemporal Dementia: Causes And Prevention

Bruce Willis illness diagnosis: Hollywood veteran actor Bruce Willis has suffered from a severe illness with no cure. Bruce's family released a statement saying he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. But, before talking about the disease, let us tell you about Willis's journey. Bruce started his acting career in the 1980s. He got tremendous recognition from the series 'Die Heart'. After that, Bruce worked in films such as Moonlighting, The Verdict, Hostage, The Boxing, Glass and Out of Death.

Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)

Now Bruce Willis is suffering from another disease. The actor's family said in their statement that in 2022, after the announcement of Bruce's aphasia, his condition had improved. However, now we know that Bruce also has Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD).

Aphasia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bruce Willis (@dobledebruce)

Bruce Willis took a break from his acting career a year ago due to a severe illness. The actor's family had announced that he was suffering from a disease called aphasia, so he could not speak. In such a situation, he kept a distance from the world of the film.

A Disease With No Cure

Bruce said the difficulty in communication is a symptom of this disease. It's excruciating, but learning about Bruce's apparent illness is a relief. Unfortunately, there's no treatment for this illness yet. But we are hopeful that a cure will be found for it in the coming times.

Frontotemporal dementia (FTD) is one of the four major types of dementia

You may like to read

The brain damage caused by this dementia cannot be reversed by medicine. It is irreversible. A person's brain cannot become normal again. Brain damage progresses over time. It is considered progressive dementia. In the final stages, a person with frontotemporal dementia becomes dependent on others for everything. This dementia differs from other types of dementia in several essential things. For example, in frontotemporal dementia, this damage occurs in two parts of the brain.