A group of general physicians in the UK recently cautioned that common cold symptoms should be treated as signs of COVID-19. They claimed that patients usually experience typical symptoms of common cold like sore throat a runny nose and headaches before they test positive for coronavirus. But Y.K. Gupta President of AIIMS Bhopal and Jammu doesn’t agree completely. He told IANS that common cold cannot be 100 per cent termed as sign of coronavirus. But he also insisted that people should not drop their guard yet and continue to wear mask and maintain social distancing. As many as 140 east