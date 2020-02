British Columbia is all set to take care of Children’s health with a new tax on sugary soda drinks. The provincial government has decided to impose this tax after taking into account the fact that sugary drinks contribute to obesity. Excess body weight is a leading cause of type 2 diabetes, heart disease and hypertension. Areas where sugar taxes are imposed have seen a seen a significant improvement in health of the general population. Finance Minister Carole James, in her budget speech, said that the seven per cent provincial sales tax will now be added to carbonated drinks that have sugar. This new tax will take effect on July 1. James said that this tax is likely to bring in $27 million in revenues in the 2020-2021 budget year.

Beverages with added sugar are unhealthy and experts are hoping that this tax will induce people to choose healthier alternatives like water. Apparently, you start exhibiting health benefits of reducing sugar intake in just a month’s time.

Health risks of sugar

Sugar is often the reason behind health complications like obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, stroke and many cancers.

Thee huge gains of the sugar tax

According to the Canadian Cancer Society, a 20 per cent excise tax on sugary drinks may be able to save more than 13,000 lives in Canada. Moreover, this may also be able to prevent 600,000 cases of obesity and 200,000 cases of type 2 diabetes over 25 years. This is what a research at the University of Waterloo says. Researchers also point out the fact that it will result in as much as $11.5 billion in health-care savings over 25 years. The government also stands to gain about $43.6 billion in revenues.

Places where the sugar tax have made inroads

So far, Belgium, United Kingdom, Mexico, Chile, France, Portugal, Norway and Hungary have in place an excise tax of 20 per cent on sugary beverages. In the United States, around 8 places levy this tax.

Health benefits of sugar

Yes, sugar intake is definitely not good for you. Yet, at the same time, we have to acknowledge that this food does have a few health benefits too. It can give you an instant energy burst and improve your mood. It is an essential nutrient for the brain. But then, instead of refined sugar that is added to beverages, you must make sure you eat healthy sugar. You can get this from fruits and other natural sources. This will also give you a dose of fiber, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals.