The use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine which is manufactured and used in India as Covishield has been halted in many European countries following reports of unusual blood clots after the jab. However top health agencies including the World Health organisation (WHO) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have clarified that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and effective and not associated with higher risk of developing blood clots. Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has also said that the risk of blood clots associated with the vaccine is very small and the benefits of the vaccination outweigh any risks.