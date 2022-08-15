Britain Approves Updated Moderna Vaccine Against Covid-19, Effective On Omicron Variant

Now a jab for the Omicron variant, too; Britain approved Moderna's updated vaccine version.

Coronavirus infection is currently spreading in many countries of the world. In some countries, cases of this infection are coming in large numbers. Therefore, a vaccination campaign is also being run to protect people from the coronavirus. Meanwhile, the drug regulator in Britain has approved an updated version of the Moderna Vaccine. Experts say that this newly updated vaccine of Moderna is also effective on Omicron variants.

Along with this, it is also effective on the old form of coronavirus. As a result, this vaccine has further increased its effectiveness. MHRA, also known as the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency in Britain, said in a statement that Moderna's test of this up-to-date vaccine met the criteria for safety, quality and effectiveness. It meets all the standards, and this new vaccine from Moderna is given as a booster dose to young people 18 years or older.

Updated Vaccine Effective On 2 Other Strains

The vaccine made by Moderna so far, called SpikeVax, is effective only on the original variant of the coronavirus and the Omicron variant (BA.1). At the same time, MHRA says that the effect of this new vaccine version of Moderna has also been seen on Omicron's BA.4 and BA.5 variants. This is because the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus wreaked havoc in the US and Europe.

Strong Immune System

This is the first vaccine approved in the UK against the coronavirus and its Omicron variant. MHRA Chief Executive Jun Ren says that in clinical trials of this updated version of Moderna's vaccine, it was confirmed that it develops a robust immune system against the Omicron variant and the original form of the coronavirus.

Almost every country was vaccinated against the coronavirus in China in 2019. These vaccines have decreased corona deaths and hospitalization of patients due to these vaccines. But the vaccines available now are effective only on the initial strain of coronavirus.

