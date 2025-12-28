Brigitte Bardot Dies At 91: How Did The French Screen Legend Die? What We Know About The Cause of Death

Brigitte Bardot Death News Live Updates: Brigitte Bardot, the French 1960s actor who became one of the greatest screen sirens of the 20th century and later a militant animal rights activist, has died. She was 91.

Brigitte Bardot Death News: World renowned actress and singer Brigitte Bardot died at the age of 91.

"The Brigitte Bardot foundation announces with immense sadness the death of its founder and president, Madame Brigitte Bardot, a world-renowned actress and singer, who chose to abandon her prestigious career to dedicate her life and energy to animal welfare and her foundation," the actress' foundation said in a statement sent to Agence France-Presse on Sunday, without specifying the time or place of death.

Brigitte Bardot Death Cause: What Happened To The French Actress?

According to the initial reports, the French legend was hospitalized for a month. Although, am official cause of death is still awaited. We reached out to experts to understand what health issues can commonly trigger death after 90.

Speaking to TheHealthSite.com, Dr Nandini Sharma, Belle Vue Hospitals, Kolkata said, "After the age of 90, death is most often triggered by a combination of age-related health issues. Some of the most comming, yet chronic illnesses that have the potential to trigger death are heart-related problems such as heart failure, arrhythmias, or heart attacks, as the heart muscle weakens with age. Respiratory illnesses especially pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), or severe infections are another major trigger, since immunity and lung capacity are reduced."

She further added that some other underlying health conditions such as high blood pressure, high blood sugar, high cholesterol, high uric acid and even diabetes cab trigger serious and life-threatening health issues as we age.

"Some of the most crucial parameters that every woman must keep a check after crossing 90, are - BP, Blood Sugar and Cholesterol. These are generic tests, one must stay in close contact with a doctor as they cross 50. Crucial blood tests can also help in timely medical intervention - that can help an individual stay alive for a longer period of time," Dr Sharma told THS.

Tribute To The French Legend

After retiring from movies at age 39 in 1973, Bardot used her celebrity to bring attention to the plight of animals.

French President Emmanuel Macron mourned the loss of Brigitte Bardot. He took to his X handle and wrote in French, which translates to English as, "Her films, her voice, her dazzling glory, her initials, her sorrows, her generous passion for animals, her face that became Marianne, Brigitte Bardot embodied a life of freedom. French existence, universal brilliance. She touched us. We mourn a legend of the century (sic)."

