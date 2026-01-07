Brigitte Bardot Cause of Death At 91 Revealed: Oncologist Explains Risks of Multiple Cancer Surgeries

Bardot's husband, Bernard d'Ormale, revealed the actress had undergone two surgeries following a cancer diagnosis before her death on Dec. 28. Renowned oncologist highlights why repeated cancer surgeries are life-threatening sometimes. Read on to know.

Brigitte Bardot Cause of Death: The renowned French model cum actor had been diagnosed with cancer before her death last month, her husband, Bernard d'Ormale, has revealed.

Bardot died peacefully at age 91 on December 28 at La Madrague her home in Saint-Tropez, France. A few weeks after her sudden demise, her husband have stated that the actor was dealing with severe side effects of the cancer surgeries she underwent recently.

"Bardot died after she underwent the knives twice due to cancer. She was experiencing severe back pain."

Talking about the day when Bardot breathed her last. Her husband recalled of the morning of Bardot's death, "I was half asleep beside her. I sat up when I heard her say 'Pioupiou,' that little nickname we used for each other in private, and then it was over."

Brigitte Bardot Death At 91: What Did The Officials Say?

The foundation confirmed Bardot's death in a statement on Dec. 28, writing that it was announcing "with immense sadness the death of its Founder and President, Mrs. Brigitte Bardot, a world-renowned actress and singer, who chose to give up her prestigious career to dedicate her life and energy to animal welfare and her Foundation."

Brigitte Bardot Death Cause: Risks of Multiple Cancer Surgeries

With the cause of Brigitte Bardot's death now revealed, experts point to serious complications linked to multiple cancer surgeries as a key factor. Undergoing cancer-related procedures more than once can significantly increase health risks, especially in elderly patients. In this article, we will understand how repeated cancer surgeries can become life-threatening from an oncologist.

According to global health authorities, cancer surgeries especially repeated procedures can place significant stress on the body, increasing the risk of complications such as infections, organ dysfunction, and delayed recovery. The World Health Organization (WHO) notes that "surgical outcomes depend heavily on a patient's age, overall health status, and the number of prior interventions," adding that elderly patients often have reduced physiological reserves to cope with surgical trauma.

On the other hand, the United Kingdom's National Health Service (NHS), states that there have been multiple instances where immune system started to weaken after patients underwent multiple cancer surgeries. This can raise the likelihood of post-operative infections and poor wound healing. "Each major surgery carries cumulative risks, particularly for older adults or those with underlying conditions," the NHS explains, stressing the importance of careful risk benefit evaluation before repeat procedures.

Oncologists also emphasize that recovery becomes more challenging with each subsequent surgery. Dr. Shruti Sengupta, a senior oncologist, at Apollo Hospitals, Kolkata, explains, "Repeated cancer surgeries can overwhelm the body's healing capacity, especially when combined with chemotherapy or radiation. This is why patient selection, timing, and post-operative care are critical."

