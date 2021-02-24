Tests to detect COVID-19 have not always been reliable and there have been many cases of false positives especially during the early days of the pandemic. We have come a long way since and experts have worked hard to come up with new and better diagnostic kits for detection of the COVID-19 virus. Now in the latest developments in the field researchers from the University of Minnesota have developed two new rapid diagnostic tests for COVID-19 -- one to detect COVID-19 variants and the other to help differentiate this disease from other illnesses that have similar symptoms. According to the