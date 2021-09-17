Bride To Be Dies Of COVID-19 After She Refused To Take Vaccine Over Fertility Concerns

"This could have easily been avoided," says the family of a bride-to-be who died of COVID, after she refused to take vaccine over fertility concerns.

In a tragic incident, a 29-year-old woman who was due to get married, died of COVID-19 complications after she refused to get the jab against the deadly virus thinking it might affect her fertility. Samantha Wendell passed away after contracting coronavirus. The family told the media that she decided to hold off being vaccinated after some of her colleagues told her about infertility issues following the COVID-19 vaccination. "Samantha, despite hesitancy over fertility problems following vaccination, had planned to get the jab. But just days before her vaccine appointment, she started feeling unwell which later turned out to be Covid-19," Samantha's family quoted as saying. They further added, "Misinformation killed her". Speaking to the media, the family said that Samantha spent her last few days on ventilation, and before getting inside the ICU she had asked the doctor if she could take the jab. But it was too late for her by then. Following the incident, Samantha's family is now urging everyone to get vaccinated as early as possible. As cases are rising across the globe following the outbreak of the Delta variant of COVID-19, experts have suggested that only getting jabs can protect an individual from the deadly virus attack.

Can Vaccines Lead To Infertility?

No, according to the CDC vaccines don't lead to infertility issues in men or women. "There is currently no evidence that either the Covid vaccine or any other vaccine causes fertility problems in men or women," CDC wrote in a statement earlier. In a recent study, experts also stated that COVID-19 vaccines are both safe and effective for pregnant women and those who are planning to get pregnant. Furthermore, in order to curb the prevalent myth regarding infertility due to the Covid-19 vaccination, the Indian Health Ministry has stated that there is no scientific evidence suggesting infertility due to coronavirus vaccine shots.