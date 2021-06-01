Several reports have been doing rounds that suggest that the Covid-19 vaccine show certain side effects. One vaccine that has been highlighted for the wrong reasons is the Oxford-AstraZeneca’s vaccine, which is sold as Covishield in India. This is one of the two vaccines that were approved in India when the inoculation drive started on January 16, earlier this year. The Drug Controller General approved another viral vector vaccine, Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Institute in Russia, for restricted use at the beginning of May. While people don’t have an option to choose the vaccine they wish to take, people are questioning whether they should get the Covishield vaccine due to the complications reported. There have been instances of adverse responses to the Covishield vaccine in India as well. But these are generally minor annoyances and with the exception of a few instances. Also Read - Can COVID-19 Vaccinated People Still Spread The Coronavirus?

Blood Clotting Events Were Reported In People Who Received Covishield

Many reports of rare blood-clotting disorders were associated with the administration of the Covishield vaccine emerged from many European countries and Australia. As a result, the use of the vaccine was suspended in many countries. However, a report submitted by the National AEFI (Adverse Event Following Immunization) Committee to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) suggested that while the risk of the blood clot was minuscule, but it is definitive. According to several studies, people of South and Southeast Asian origin had a nearly 70% lower incidence of thromboembolic events than Europeans.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry, clotting and bleeding occurrences have been documented in India in just 0.61 instances per million doses of the Covishield vaccine delivered. However, the Health Ministry has issued cautions to healthcare providers and vaccination recipients to advise individuals to be mindful of potential thromboembolic symptoms that develop within 20 days of getting any COVID-19 vaccination. Following this, the authority also released a list of symptoms that one should watch out for, especially after taking the Covishield jab.

Symptoms Mentioned In The Advisory

Breathlessness

Chest pain

Pain in limbs/pain on pressing limbs or swelling in arms or calf

Several pinhead-sized red patches or skin bruises at a region other than the injection location

abdomen pain that lasts for a long time, with or without vomiting

Seizures with or without vomiting in the absence of a previous history of seizures

Strong and long-lasting headache, with or without vomiting (in the absence of the previous history of migraine or chronic headache)

Limb weakness/paralysis or paralysis of either side or section of the body (including face)

Constant vomiting for no apparent reason

Blurred vision or discomfort in the eye area, or having double vision

Changes in mental state, or experiencing disorientation or a low level of consciousness

In case you experience any of the above-mentioned symptoms, contact your medical practitioner immediately.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations, the most frequent adverse effects that one may encounter after receiving the vaccination shot are tiredness, headache, muscular soreness, chills, fever, nausea, and discomfort, redness, and swelling – on the arm where you get the jab. While the Ministry has highlighted the potential adverse effects of Covishield, it is wise to be on the lookout for symptoms following your immunisation.