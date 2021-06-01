Several reports have been doing rounds that suggest that the Covid-19 vaccine show certain side effects. One vaccine that has been highlighted for the wrong reasons is the Oxford-AstraZeneca’s vaccine which is sold as Covishield in India. This is one of the two vaccines that were approved in India when the inoculation drive started on January 16 earlier this year. The Drug Controller General approved another viral vector vaccine Sputnik V developed by the Gamaleya Institute in Russia for restricted use at the beginning of May. While people don’t have an option to choose the vaccine they wish to take