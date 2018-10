If you are in a habit of breathing through your nose, you are at an upper hand in terms of memory. Reason, a recent research has shown that breathing through nose boosts your memory. According to the scientists, breathing through nose enhances the transfer of the events we experience in our day to day life to our long-term memory bank.

The study made the participants get exposed to certain odours with their mouths taped over and it was found that that were better at recalling the odours when they inhaled only through their nostrils, instead of using their mouth to breathe in. The findings focus at the fact that inhaling through nose rather than the mouth improves cognition, highlighted a recent media report.

Interestingly, this study has also shown that fading sense of smell is one of the first signs of Alzheimer’s disease. Professor Artin Arshamian, of the Karolinska Institute in Sweden, reportedly said: ‘Memories pass through three main stages in their development – encoding, consolidation, and retrieval. Breathing through the nose compared to the mouth during consolidation enhances recognition memory. This demonstrates, first, that nasal respiration is important during the critical period where memories are reactivated and strengthened. Second, it suggests the neural mechanisms responsible may emerge from nasal respiration.”