Breath Tests Can Now Help Detect Whether You Are Infected With COVID-19 In Minutes

Breath Tests Can Now Help Detect Whether You Are Infected With COVID-19 In Minutes

"The particles we can detect are very small-less than five micrometers in diameter-and we have here managed to capture particles with RNA virus in just a few breaths."

COVID-19, the airborne infectious disease is a virus attack that the world is fighting since 2019 when China's Wuhan city reported the first case associated with SARS-CoV-2 which causes coronavirus. RT-PCR to RAT, many tests are being done to detect the presence of this infectious virus in the body of a person. But, all these tests may take time, and that is why scientists have come up with a new breath test that can easily detect whether a person is infected by the COVID-19 virus or not.

Simple Breath Test To Detect COVID-19 Infection

COVID-19 is known for its power to spread through respiratory droplets or air exhaled by an infected person. In a recent study, experts have stated that a simple breath test can now help know if an individual has contracted COVID. The study has shown that a few breaths are sufficient for detecting traces of viruses microscopically small fluid droplets exhaled during a very short time span.

How does this test work? In the study, published in the journal Influenza and Other Respiratory Viruses, researchers from the University of Gothenburg in Sweden have stated that aerosol particles with the ribonucleic acid (RNA) virus can be found early in the course of Covid-19. Speaking to the media about the study results, lead author Emilia Viklund, a doctoral student at the varsity said, "The particles we can detect are very small-less than five micrometers in diameter-and we have here managed to capture particles with RNA virus in just a few breaths."

"The number of aerosol particles we needed for the test was about one 10-millionth of the amount from nasal swab samples needed to detect viral RNA in regular respiration with PCR analysis," said Professor Anna-Carin Olin, the inventor of PExA.

COVID cases are seeing a downfall in several countries globally. But does that mean COVID is gone? not really. COVID is here to stay and the only way one can stay safe from catching this virus infection is by following proper safety protocols. Some of these may include: wearing masks every day, keeping hands sanitized, and maintaining social distancing.

(With inputs from Agencies)

You may like to read