Are you on breastfeeding your new born and planning to continue it for quite some time? Then, this is great news for you as it is not only healthy for your child but also will keep your liver all good. A recent study has revealed that breastfeeding for more than six months may safeguard you from non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Explaining the research, a recent media report highlighted that mothers who breastfed a child or children for six months are at a much lower risk of developing non-alcoholic fatty liver disease years later during mid-life.

The research has been conducted by a group of scientists from University of California San Diego School of Medicine and Kaiser Permanente. At present, there are no other prevention options for this chronic liver condition apart from lifestyle modifications and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

“Breastfeeding and its benefits to the child have been widely studied for years,” reportedly said Veeral Ajmera, MD, hepatologist at UC San Diego Health and an assistant professor of medicine at UC San School of Medicine. “However, this new analysis contributes to the growing body of evidence showing that breastfeeding a child also offers significant health benefits to the mother – namely, protecting her from developing non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in middle age,” Ajmera added according to the media report.