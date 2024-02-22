Breakthrough Drug To Treat Severe Food Allergies Approved In The US

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a breakthrough drug for the treatment of severe food allergies in people. According to a report in The Independent, a medication that is used to treat asthma can now be used to prevent severe reactions in people with food allergies. The Mayo Clinic describes food allergies to be immune system reactions that follow eating a certain food. Even a tiny amount of the allergy-causing food can trigger symptoms like digestive problems, hives or swollen airways. In fact in some people, a food allergy can even cause a life-threatening reaction known as 'anaphylaxis'. It affects both children and adults.

Symptoms Of Food Allergies

Allergic reactions to certain foods can range from 'uncomfortable' to 'severe' and even 'life-threatening'. Symptoms usually develop within a few minutes to two hours after eating the food. Rarely, however, symptoms may be delayed for several hours, the Mayo Clinic states.

Most Common Food Allergy Symptoms Include:

Tingling or itching in the mouth.

Hives, itching or eczema.

Swelling of the lips, face, tongue and throat, or other parts of the body.

Wheezing, nasal congestion or trouble breathing.

Belly pain, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting.

Dizziness, lightheadedness or fainting.

Anaphylaxis Symptoms

Constriction and tightening of the airways.

A swollen throat, sensation of lump in the throat that makes it hard to breathe.

Shock, with severe blood pressure drop.

Rapid pulse.

Dizziness, lightheadedness, loss of consciousness.

It is very important to rush the patient to a doctor if they exhibit these symptoms. Otherwise, it could lead to coma or even death.

Medication Approved For Food Allergies

Per the Independent report, 'Xolair' (brand name for omalizumab drug) has become the first approved medication to reduce allergic reactions caused by 'accidental exposure to food triggers'. In fact, patients as young as 1 year with allergies can take the drug by injection every two-to-four weeks, depending on their body's response to allergens and their weight.

Avoid Allergy-Triggering Foods

Despite the availability of Xolair, people are advised to continue avoiding foods that cause them reactions -- mostly peanuts, walnuts, hazelnuts, cashews, milk products and eggs. Per the report, the drug 'allows them to tolerate higher amounts of such foods' without causing 'major reactions'.

Dr Robert Wood, director of the pediatric allergy division at Johns Hopkins Children's Center, was quoted as telling the outlet that to have this protection is going to be "life-changing".

How Does Xolair Work?

It is understood that Xolair works by 'blocking the body's natural response to allergens'. It was, in fact, first approved in 2003 and has been used to treat asthma, nasal polyps and chronic hives. FDA, however, noted that the drug has also been associated with 'joint pain, rash, parasitic infections, malignancies and abnormal laboratory tests'. It comes with a warning that the treatment itself can cause anaphylaxis, and must, therefore, be done in a healthcare setting.