Brazilian Influencer Dies After Liposuction Surgery: What Could Have Gone Wrong?

VERIFIED

Photo: Freepik

The liposuction procedure involves inserting a thin tube through small incisions to suction out fat. While it can enhance body proportions, it is not a substitute for weight loss. Potential risks include infection, bleeding.

Luana Andrade, a Brazilian influencer and reality TV star died at the age of 29 after undergoing liposuction surgery. Local media outlet Globo 1 reported that last week, approximately two-and-a-half hours into the surgery at S o Luiz Hospital, Andrade suffered a cardiac arrest and was taken to the ICU, but died there the following day.

According to Globo 1, the hospital said in a statement, "Patient Luana Andrade was admitted, accompanied by her family...for a liposuction procedure, carried out by a private surgeon and anaesthetist hired by the family. After approximately two-and-a-half hours of surgery, the patient presented with an abrupt respiratory event and went into cardiac arrest, being immediately resuscitated by the team."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luana Andrade (@luandradel)

"The surgery was interrupted, and the patient underwent tests that revealed massive thrombosis. She was transferred to the ICU, where she underwent medication and hemodynamic treatment. Despite all the efforts of the hospital team, she progressed unfavorably and died...The cause of death was massive pulmonary embolism," the statement further read, as mentioned in a People report.

TRENDING NOW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luana Andrade (@luandradel)

To understand more about liposuction procedure and its associated risk, and what may have gone wrong in Andrade's case, we reached out to Dr Somnath Gupta, consultant physician and diabetologist at Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad, who said that liposuction -- a cosmetic surgical procedure designed to remove excess fat deposits to reshape and contour the body -- is typically sought by individuals who have localised fat pockets that are resistant to diet and exercise. "The procedure involves inserting a thin tube, called a cannula, through small incisions to suction out fat. While it can enhance body proportions, it is not a substitute for weight loss. Potential risks include infection, bleeding, adverse reactions to anaesthesia, and skin pigmentation."

Explaining massive pulmonary embolism (PE), which ultimately caused Andrade's death, Dr Gupta added that is a severe condition where a blood clot travels to the lungs, causing a sudden blockage. "While PE is not a direct risk of liposuction, the procedure can theoretically increase the risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a condition where blood clots form in deep veins, which could potentially lead to PE."

According to the doctor, proper pre-operative assessments and preventive measures, such as compression stockings and early ambulation, are crucial to minimise these risks.

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luana Andrade (@luandradel)

Who is eligible for liposuction surgery and what factors have to be considered by the doctor as well as the patient? Dr Gupta explained that the doctor will evaluate the patient's medical history, current health status, and any underlying conditions. Mental and emotional well-being is also considered, as patients should be mentally prepared for the procedure and understand its limitations. "Factors considered by the doctor include assessing the patient's skin elasticity, as liposuction is more effective when the skin can adjust well post-procedure. Additionally, the amount of fat to be removed should be within safe limits."

As for what could have gone wrong in Andrade's case, the doctor said without specific details, it is challenging to definitively say whether a death related to liposuction was preventable. "Adherence to stringent safety protocols, thorough patient screening, and proper post-operative care are critical in preventing complications. Monitoring for signs of infection, clotting, or other adverse reactions is essential. Patient education on post-operative care and potential risks also plays a crucial role in preventing complications.