The COVID-19 vaccine scene is gaining momentum and more candidates are applying for emergency use authorization in different countries. The latest to announce significant efficacy is China’s CoronaVac vaccine. Brazil's state-run Butantan Institute has announced that the COVID-19 CoronaVac vaccine developed by the private Chinese laboratory Sinovac Life Science achieved the levels of efficacy against the coronavirus required by the World Health Organization (WHO) in trials with 13000 Brazilian volunteers. The data corroborate that it is the safest vaccine on the market and we achieved the superiority in efficacy required by the WHO and Brazil's Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa) Dimas