Brandon Buckingham Health Update: YouTuber Shares Grim Updates After Life In ICU, Says 'Things Are Not Looking Good'

Brandon Buckingham Health Update: Months after a life-threatening illness landed YouTuber Brandon Buckingham in the ICU, the social media star has shared an update on his health. In the recent video, Buckingham said he is alive and recovering, but his heart has not healed yet. Last year, Brandon Buckingham suffered multiple organ failure after complications from tuberculosis. He was rushed to the hospital and stayed there for weeks.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the YouTuber posted a video.

In a new video posted earlier last week, Brandon Buckingham explained what has improved and what has not. His liver, kidneys, and pancreas are now fully recovered. His lungs, however, have permanent damage. Most worryingly, his heart is still in failure, and doctors cannot say when or if it will fully improve. Brandon Buckingham had been offline for months. Now, he says he wanted to speak directly to fans and explain the truth about his health, his recovery, and the long road ahead.

In the ICU, my heart is failing, my lungs are failing, my liver and kidneys are failing. Things are not looking good my friends. I love you guys. brandon buckingham (@Buckingham_Show) November 21, 2025

Brandon Buckingham Health Updates: YouTuber Opens Up On Mental Health Issues

In the same video, Brandon Buckingham also opened up about his physical and mental problems. The YouTuber said he lost a lot of weight, felt very weak, and even lost parts of his memory. "Some of my update videos were completely incoherent," he explained. That is why he stopped posting and focused only on healing.

He further added, "I'm pleased to say that I'm now able to pick up my daughter and carry her for multiple minutes." He also said he is no longer vomiting regularly for the first time since July 2025. Still, doctors say he will need three heart medicines for the rest of his life.'

Brandon Buckingham said, "I truly feel like I've aged 10 years in the past 3 months." He also opened up about his brother Kyle, who died in 2019, and said surviving this ordeal made him value life even more. For now, he plans to rest at home and upload older, pre-recorded videos while he continues to recover.

