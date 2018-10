Do you become absolutely blank at times? Like you call someone and then totally forget the purpose. This situation can be referred to as brain fog and it is a very subjective symptom. It can happen due to lifestyle factors or medical conditions. Brain fog can affect various brain functions which include information processing, calculation abilities, understanding language, memory, etc.

What causes brain fog?

Lack of sleep can be the main cause of brain fog. Sleeping for fewer hours can lead to poor concentration and cloudy thoughts, so try to get at least 8 to 9 hours of sleep every night. Lack of vitamin B12 can also lead to improper brain function. Also, alcohol, refined carbohydrates too much sugar, and caffeine overdose can impact brain function. Hormonal changes can also cause brain fog. Chronic stress also puts a lot of pressure on the brain. Certain medications can also brain fog.

How long does a brain fog last?

Brain fog generally may last a few hours up to several days or weeks. It also depends on lifestyle factors. Medications can cause brain fog and it becomes clear once you stop taking them.

What are the symptoms of brain fog?

Some of the common symptoms of brain fog are fatigue, headaches, low energy, trouble in concentrating, forgetfulness, low motivation, anxiety, exercising and difficulty in sleeping.

Diagnosis of brain fog

Check with your doctor immediately if you have a persistent lack of clarity that doesn’t improve. Your doctor will conduct a physical examination and ask about your intake of current medications, physical activity, diet and mental health. A blood test can also identify the cause of brain fog by detecting the nutritional deficiencies, infections, abnormal glucose levels, inflammatory diseases and poor kidney, liver, etc.

How to treat brain fog?

It totally depends on the cause. For example, a doctor may do a cognitive behavioural therapy or an exercise if a person is experiencing stress and depression.