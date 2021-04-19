We are more than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic and scientists are still trying to figure out what the virus does, how it affects the human body and the implications for the near and distant future in terms of health. We know that it can play havoc with different organs of the body and may, sometimes, even cause permanent damage. Its effect on the brain is something that has intrigued researchers since the beginning of the pandemic. Now, according to a new study, this virus does not infect brain cells but can inflict still significant neurological damage. Neuropathologists, neurologists, and neuroradiologists at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons came to this conclusion after analysing the condition of dozens of deceased patients. The journal Brain published this study Also Read - Delhi COVID-19 situation critical Kejriwal seeks centre’s help as surge continue amid restrictions

Neurological changes may be due to inflammation in other body parts

According to the researchers, though there has been considerable debate about whether this virus infects the brain, they were unable to find any signs of it inside brain cells of more than 40 COVID-19 patients. But, at the same time, they did observe many pathological changes in these brains. They say that this may be explain why severely ill patients experience confusion and delirium and other serious neurological effects and why those with mild cases may experience 'brain fog' for weeks and months. This is the largest and most detailed COVID-19 brain autopsy report published to date and it suggests that the neurological changes often seen in these patients may result from inflammation triggered by the virus in other parts of the body or in the brain's blood vessels.

Virus not found in brain cells

During the course of the study, the researchers examined the brains of 41 patients with COVID-19 who succumbed to the disease during their hospitalization mostly of Hispanic ethnicity. The average age of the patients was between 38 to 97. Around half of these patients were intubated and all had lung damage because of infection. Some of the patients died soon after arrival to the emergency room while others remained in the hospital for months. All of the patients had extensive clinical and laboratory investigations, and some had brain MRI and CT scans.

To detect any virus in the neurons and glia cells of the brain, the researchers used multiple methods including RNA in situ hybridization, which can detect viral RNA within intact cells; antibodies that can detect viral proteins within cells; and RT-PCR, a sensitive technique for detecting viral RNA. But they were unable to detect evidence of the virus in the patients’ brain cells. However, they did find very low levels of viral RNA by RT-PCR. This may be due to virus in blood vessels or leptomeninges covering the brain.

Significant brain damage detected

Despite the absence of virus in the brain, in every patient the researchers found significant brain pathology, which mostly fell into two categories. They noticed a lot of areas with damage from a lack of oxygen. The patients also had severe lung disease, so hypoxic damage in the brain was not surprising. Some of these were large areas caused by strokes, but most were very small and only detectable with a microscope. Based on other features, the researchers believe these small areas of hypoxic damage were caused by blood clots, common in patients with severe COVID-19, that temporarily stopped the supply of oxygen to that area. They also saw a large number of activated microglia in most of the patients. These are immune cells that reside in the brain and can be activated by pathogens.

Brain damage seen even in absence of virus in brain

Researchers found clusters of microglia attacking neurons, a process called ‘neuronophagia. Since no virus was found in the brain, it’s possible the microglia may have been activated by inflammatory cytokines, such as Interleukin-6, associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection. Besides, hypoxia can induce the expression of ‘eat me’ signals on the surface of neurons, making hypoxic neurons more vulnerable to activated microglia. So even without directly infecting brain cells, COVID-19 can cause damage to the brain. The activated microglia were found predominantly in the lower brain stem, which regulates heart and breathing rhythms, as well as levels of consciousness, and in the hippocampus, which is involved in memory and mood.

(With inputs from Agencies)