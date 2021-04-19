We are more than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic and scientists are still trying to figure out what the virus does how it affects the human body and the implications for the near and distant future in terms of health. We know that it can play havoc with different organs of the body and may sometimes even cause permanent damage. Its effect on the brain is something that has intrigued researchers since the beginning of the pandemic. Now according to a new study this virus does not infect brain cells but can inflict still significant neurological damage. Neuropathologists neurologists