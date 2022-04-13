Brace Yourself For Another Coronavirus Surge: COVID-19 Fourth Wave In India Expected Soon

Brace Yourself For Another Surge: COVID-19 Fourth Wave In India Expected Soon

Is India ready to face the fourth wave of COVID-19? Here's what Karnataka Health Minister has to say.

Is India heading towards a fourth wave? Are we not out of danger from the deadly virus infection? After batting the ferocious second and third waves of COVID-19 in 2021, India is bracing for the fourth wave of coronavirus. Addressing a press meeting, the Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar said that the people in India will face the 4th wave of the COVID-19 as early as June-July this year and the impact will last till September. Karnataka was one of the worst-hit states in both the second and the third waves in India. However, according to the Health Minister, this year the state is ready to face the infection in its fourth wave. "Karnataka is prepared to face it," he said.

Can XE COVID Variant Lead The Fourth Wave?

XE mutant is a re-combination of the two most mutated versions of the Omicron COVID variant -- BA.1 and BA.2. First detected in the United Kingdom (UK), the XE mutant of COVID-19 is triggering a new surge in many countries, however, due to the high vaccination rate in most nations, the fatality rates are low.

Talking about the threat in India regrading the newly found XE Mutant, Sudhakar said, "No need to worry as of now. The new XE variant of COVID-19 is prominent in 8 countries and people arriving from that country are being screened."

TRENDING NOW

How To Stay Safe?

Since the beginning of the pandemic, which dates back to 2019, experts from around the corners have been asking people to follow safety behaviours to stay safe from infection. Answering a question about the safety measures that are needed to be taken by the commoners, the Karnataka Health Minister said that the mask is still essential and there will be no relaxation but said that there is no need to worry about the 4th wave. 5,000 children in the age group 6-12 who are not yet eligible for vaccine will be said.

According to Sudhakar, the only tool to stay safe from suffering the severity of the virus infection is to get jabbed as early as possible. He also urged people to take the booster shots as and when they are eligible.

(With inputs from agencies)

You may like to read

RECOMMENDED STORIES