Brace For Third COVID Wave, Experts Warn After India’s Omicron Cases Rise To 21 In 24 Hours

India's total count of infected individuals with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 increased to 21 after 17 people tested positive with the new variant, in a single-day surge.

Super mutant COVID-19 variant Omicron is spreading rapidly across the countries. With the UK witnessing a 50% surge in the cases, and India registering 17 cases in 24 hours, this new variant has again put the world on high alert. Carrying over 50 mutations in its spike protein, the Omicron variant of coronavirus is so far the most mutated version of the virus. According to the experts, this new variant is contagious but not as dangerous as other variants of coronaviruses such as the Delta and Alpha, etc.

On Sunday, India added 17 more cases of the Omicron variant, taking the country's total tally for the new variant to 21. According to the latest reports, a total of 27 Omicron suspects coming through various flights from abroad are currently admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, Delhi. Out of these 27 suspected Omicron infected individuals, 17 have already tested positive for the virus infection with the new variant.

Should India Prepare For The Third Wave of COVID-19?

How dangerous the third wave of COVID-19 is going to be? Is the Omicron variant more lethal than the Delta variant? Questions around the possible third wave COVID-19 are all over the place right now. Especially after India recorded a steady spike in its Omicron cases. Speaking to news agency ANI, Executive Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bibinagar, Dr. Vikas Bhatia, said, "Even at this point of time when more than 30 countries have reported one or more cases, we are still waiting for some more information. So, in this phase, we should be preparing ourselves that a third wave may come but at the same time, it may be good news in case we find that this particular virus Omicron is not very fatal. So far no death has been reported from any part of the world. It might be a mild disease." Talking about how transmissible this variant is, Dr. Bhatia said, "It is possibly being observed in some countries such as South Africa that the gap between the infection and the manifestation of the disease is a little longer. And when it is longer than the Delta virus, it is likely to be transmitting and infecting more and more people. Now in case, the transmission rate is high, but its killing power is low, then it can transmit and generate immunity among the people."

