Brace For 4th Wave of COVID-19, It Is Coming In June: Karnataka Health Minister Warns

Amid rising cases in the country, the Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar has warned that the COVID-19 fourth wave may peak after June and have its effects till October. The minister asked the people to stay alert and keep following the safety protocols. Talking about which variant will dominate the fourth wave of COVID-19 in the country, the minister said that the prevalent variants of the virus are said to be Omicron's sublineages and an official report in this regard is likely in a couple of days.

Quoting IIT Kanpur researchers who had previously predicted that the fourth wave in India will start from Mid June this year. "IIT Kanpur has been sharing data and reports, according to a report shared by them it (fourth wave) is likely to start from June end, but things have started a month ahead. According to them it is likely to peak after June and may go one till September and October," Sudhakar said.

He further added, "It is two years since the COVID began and we have complete information regarding it. We will also have to lead our lives, we are not in a position to say that COVID will completely vanish from the world, so we have to learn to live with it by following measures like vaccination, wearing masks and maintaining social distance. We have done it in the past too."

There are new rules for travellers from foreign countries as well. In the statement, the government mentioned that the passengers travelling directly to the state from these countries will be specially monitored at the airports and their details and contact numbers will be collected, and they will be telemonitored at home.

In order to keep the people in the state safe from the deadly COVID-19 virus infection, the Karnataka government has re-imposed the mask mandate. In a recent guideline, the government has made wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing compulsory.

