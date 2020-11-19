Growing data shows that people with underlying healthy conditions like high blood pressure (hypertension) and diabetes are at a higher risk of Covid-19 infections and complications. Another study has revealed that neurological complications like bleeding in the brain and stroke are more common in hypertension and diabetes patients. The novel coronavirus that causes Covid-19 mainly attacks cells in the respiratory system causing inflammation in the lungs. But its impact extends far beyond the chest said study lead author Colbey W Freeman from the University of Pennsylvania in the US. Complications in the brain are potentially devastating consequence of Covid-19 infection