Bottle Gourd Toxicity: Tahira Kashyap Landed In ICU After Drinking The Bitter Juice; BP Dropped To 40

Writer Tahira Kashyap was recently admitted to the hospital after drinking bottle gourd juice, which tasted bitter. Here's how you the juice can be extremely toxic sometimes.

We do a lot of things when it comes to health but sometimes things backfire. Recently, writer Tahira Kashyap was admitted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) for two days after suffering from bottle gourd (lauki) toxicity. Ayushmann Khurana's wife took to her Instagram account to share the ordeal and requested her followers to not drink the juice if it tastes bitter as it can be life-threatening.

Tahira Experienced Severe Symptoms Post Drinking Bottle Gourd Juice

Tahira revealed on Instagram that she drank bitter lauki juice, which led to her being hospitalised in the ICU for two days due to bottle gourd toxicity. Her body reacted adversely after she drank it, she added. Her blood pressure plummeted to 40 after 17 bouts of vomiting. Tahira ended her video by noting that her doctor told her that drinking bitter bottle gourd juice is "nearly cyanide."

In the caption, she wrote, "PLS LISTEN TO THIS! Instagram is an amazing platform for spreading awareness! Pls, read about BOTTLE GOURD TOXICITY! I might be sounding all sorted and cool in this video that I made from my set, but I was in deep sh#%! Sharing deets as doctors also asked me to spread the awareness around too. I have picked my phone on all those who I know have the #greenjuice Bottle gourd toxicity has dire consequences, and dire is an understatement. Please read in between the lines. It's lethal. In the name of health just don't keep popping juices! There was a reason why I was in the ICU for the same, don't want to divulge more gory details, but pls spread the word around."

Tahira Kashyap mentioned in the video that she used to drink turmeric, bottle gourd, and amla combination. She revealed that she drinks a bottle of gourd juice every day and advised her followers to avoid it if it tasted bitter because it could be hazardous. Check the video right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap)

After being discharged from the hospital, Tahira returned to the sets of Sharmajee Ki Beti. Saiyami Kher has concluded the film's shoot, while Tahira is presently filming alongside Divya Dutta for her debut directorial feature film. She is also preparing to release "The 7 Sins Of Being A Mother," her fifth novel.

Drink Bottle Gourd Juice With Caution!

While Bitter gourd can be healthy, it should only be used in moderation in your diet. It might have negative side effects, especially if you are on medication. Even studies have shown that if you bottle gourd juice is bitter, it can be highly toxic and lead to dire consequences, including death. Some of the common side effects of drinking bitter bottle gourd juice every day include diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, discomfort, or any feeling of uneasiness, It is crucial that you seek medical help in case you experience any of the symptoms mentioned above.

