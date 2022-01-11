Boosters Provide 90% Protection Against Severe Disease From Omicron In Older Adults: UKSHA

But protection against mild symptomatic Omicron infection drops to around 30 per cent by about 3 months after they received the booster shot, says the UK Health Security Agency.

India began administering the booster dose or as the government calls it the 'precaution dose' of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. About 10 lakh eligible people, including health workers, frontline workers and senior citizens with co-morbidities, received the third dose on the first day. The centre had said that an additional dose is given to the vulnerable sections to strengthen their protection against coronavirus as they have a higher risk of severe illness or higher chances of re-infection. In a report, the UK Health Security Agency (UKSHA) also stated that booster doses provide high levels of protection against severe disease from the Omicron variant in older adults.

Citing data from the latest study, the agency said that protection against hospitalisation among those aged 65 and above remains at about 90 per cent around 3 months after they received the third jab. However, with just 2 vaccine doses, protection against severe disease drops to around 70 per cent after 3 months and to 50 per cent after 6 months.

Whilst a booster dose provides longer protection against severe disease, protection against mild symptomatic infection drops to around 30 per cent by about 3 months, the agency added.

Second booster dose or fourth jab not needed for now

Based on the latest data, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) also concluded that there is no immediate need to introduce a second booster dose, or fourth jab, to the most vulnerable (care home residents and those aged over 80). However, the Committee said that it will continue to review the need for further booster doses as the data evolves.

"The current data shows the booster dose is continuing to provide high levels of protection against severe disease, even for the most vulnerable older age groups. For this reason, the committee has concluded there is no immediate need to introduce a second booster dose, though this will continue to be reviewed," said Professor Wei Shen Lim, the JCVI's chair of COVID-19 immunisation.

At this present time, priority should be given to rolling out first booster doses to all age groups, the Committee said.

With Omicron continuing to spread widely, Professor Lim encourages eligible people to come forward for their booster dose, and unvaccinated individuals for their first 2 doses, to increase their protection against serious illness.

The UK began rolling out booster doses in mid-September, beginning with those aged over 65.

Healthcare, frontline workers and those aged 60 years or above with comorbidities can take the precautionary dose after 9 months i.e., 39 weeks from the date of administration of 2nd dose. The precaution dose will be the same as given previously, the Health Ministry said in its guidelines.

