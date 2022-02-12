Boosters Offer High Levels Of Protection Against Severe COVID-19 For Months: CDC Studies

Vaccine effectiveness against hospitalization remained high at 91 per cent during the first two months after a third dose of mRNA vaccine and 78 per cent four or more months after the administration, one CDC study revealed.

Citing data from two new studies, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revealed that COVID-19 vaccine boosters remain safe and continue to be highly effective against severe disease over time.

In one study, CDC examined data on 93,000 hospitalizations and 241,000 emergency department and urgent care visits across 10 states during the Delta and Omicron waves. They found that about 10 per cent of people were boosted and over 50 per cent of people hospitalized were over 65 years old. During Omicron wave, mRNA vaccine boosters provided 91 per cent protection against hospitalization during the first two months after receiving the third dose and remained high, at 78 per cent, even at four or more months.

Based on the study results, the agency underscored the importance of staying up to date and getting the booster dose when eligible after receiving a primary series.

Fewer adverse reactions after the booster dose

In another study, the agency reviewed data from two of its vaccine safety monitoring systems, v-safe and the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). The results showed that people 18 years and older who received the same mRNA vaccine brand for all their vaccinations experienced fewer adverse reactions after the booster dose, than they did after their second dose of mRNA vaccine. 92 per cent of reports to VAERS were not considered serious, with headache, fever, and muscle pain among the most commonly reported reactions. In addition, medical care was rarely received after a booster dose, the CDC report said.

CDC continues to recommend everyone 5 and older to get the recommended COVID-19 vaccinations, to ensure optimal protection against hospitalizations and severe outcomes. Most adults can receive a booster dose 5 months after receiving an mRNA vaccine or 2 months after receiving Johnson and Johnson's Janssen vaccine.

The agency also recommends that moderately or severely immunocompromised 5 11-year-olds receive an additional primary dose of vaccine 28 days after their second shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which is the only COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized and recommended for children aged 5-11 in the US.

