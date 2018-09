In case you have thought that booster shots are not so safe for your kid who have mild to moderate reactions to a vaccine, you are widely mistaken. A new study has indicated just the reverse. It says your children who have mild to moderate reactions to a vaccine can safely booster shots. According to a bunch of Canadian scientists who conducted the study saw that there is a low rate of recurring reactions following subsequent vaccinations, highlighted a recent media report. According to the researchers, this study will inform the doctors and parents about how safe immunisations are.

“Most patients with a history of mild or moderate adverse events following immunisation can be safely re-immunised,” reportedly said study leader Dr Gaston De Serres from Laval University in Quebec. The United States and Quebec have a reporting system that records the reports of healthcare professionals on reactions to immunisations and the healthcare professionals are legally required to report these unusual and severe reactions.

The researchers studied data on 5,600 patients in a Canadian database from 1998 to 2016. All these reactions were a result of additional doses of a vaccine. As the seasonal flu shot changes from year to year, this vaccine was not

included in the study. The study also included a follow-up data on 1,731 of these patients out of which, 78%, or 1,350 people, received an additional vaccination. The patients who received additional shots of booster were mostly younger than 2.

Only 16% of these patients had another reaction after receiving an additional vaccination, the study showed. Also, the researchers found that over 80% of these subsequent reactions were not any more severe compared to the initial reaction. The gender of patients did not affect the rate of reaction, highlighted a recent media report.