Bollywood Actor Vikram Gokhale Dies At 77 After Suffering Multiple Organ Failure

"We are saddened to announce that the noted actor Mr. Vikram Gokhale passed away today at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital due to multi-organ failure. Our deep condolences," the hospital wrote in its official statement.

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale breathed his last on Saturday afternoon. He was 77. According to the reports, the actor was suffering from health conditions for a long time now and was admitted to Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. He had been on a ventilator support system for some time before he breathed his last today. According to a statement from his wife he had "multiorgan failure." The late actor's body will be kept for Antim Darshan at Balgandharv Rangmanch and his last rites will be done at 6 pm at Vaikunth Samshan Bhumi in Pune.

Vikram Gokhale has contributed significantly to Indian cinema, especially Bollywood. The veteran actor has starred in several well-known films such as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan, Bang Bang, Hichki, Mission Mangal, and others.

Tributes Pour In

Condolences poured in on social media, as netizens paid a tribute to the late actor. Take a look at some of the tweets:

Very sad to know of the demise of Vikram Gokhale ji. Worked with him in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal, had so much to learn from him. Om Shanti 🙏 - Akshay Kumar

I got this incomplete video from #VikramGokhale 12days back. I called him & told him that the poem is incomplete. He laughed & replied,"Life incomplete !" News of his death has deeply saddened me. He was a very dear friend! BRILLIANT actor & person! - Anupam Kher

Indian cinema lost a gem of an actor. Had the privilege of working with him in Aiyyari and shared few great moments with him on the set ! Saddened to hear about Shri Vikram Gokhale ji's demise. My thoughts & prayers are with the family 🙏🏼#OmShanti#VikramGokhale - manoj bajpayee

Vikram Gokhale Sir brought a lot of gravitas to the roles he essayed. He always stood tall. I had the good fortune of sharing screen time with him. His passing away is very sad. I pray his soul finds eternal peace. RIP Vikram Sir.

Condolences to his family 🙏🕉Shanti pic.twitter.com/8oAWP2zBjm

Actor Ajay Devgan wrote: "Vikram Gokhale Sir brought a lot of gravitas to the roles he essayed. He always stood tall. I had the good fortune of sharing screen time with him. His passing away is very sad. I pray his soul finds eternal peace. RIP Vikram Sir."

Very sad news...amazing Actor/Human Being Vikram Gokhale no more 🙏 remembering the support and love he extended to me when we worked together ... #VikramGokhale - S B (Suzanne Bernert)

Actress Suzanne Bernert wrote: "Very sad news...amazing Actor/Human Being Vikram Gokhale no more 🙏 remembering the support and love he extended to me when we worked together..."

Deeply saddened to learn that Shri #VikramGokhale ji is no more. A giant of an actor- he ruled every format he appeared on, be it stage or the big screen. A huge loss to the entertainment world. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones. Rest in glory Sir. #legend - Riteish Deshmukh

A great Actor and an amazing human being.

It was a beautiful experience working with him.

More strength to his family & friends.

Rest In Peace Shri #VikramGokhale Ji pic.twitter.com/drLU8NjGD6

Vikram Gokhale's demise is a big setback for the Bollywood industry, and we, at TheHealthSite.com extend our respect to the late actor and his family.