Bollywood Actor Rituraj Singh Dies of Cardiac Arrest At 59: Understanding 5 Red Flags of Poor Heart Health In Men

Bollywood Actor Rituraj Singh Dies of Cardiac Arrest At 59

Bollywood actor Rituraj Singh breathed his last on Monday. As per reports, the actor suffered a sudden cardiac arrest.

Rituraj Singh Death News: Noted Bollywood actor Rituraj Singh, known for his versatile roles in various TV shows, including Banegi Apni Baat, Jyoti, Hitler Didi, and Diya Aur Baati Hum, breathed his last on Tuesday, after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest. He was 59. According to the preliminary reports, the actor was facing health challenges linked to his pancreas.

In a statement, a close friend of the actor informed the media - "Rituraj passed away due to cardiac arrest. He had been admitted to the hospital for pancreas-related treatment and returned home but encountered cardiac complications, leading to his passing."

Actor Rituraj Singh's sudden death due to cardiac arrest has brought back the limelight on the importance of understanding the warning signs of heart health issues in men. Let's delve into 5 red flags that men should be aware of to maintain a healthy heart.

TRENDING NOW

What Causes Heart Diseases In Men?

Heart disease are becoming extremely common these days, especially in men. Be it a young adult or someone who is in his late 50s, heart ailments are claiming lives more than ever before. What is it that is driving this 'silent killer' pandemic? As per experts, the most common contributing factors lies in the daily lifestyle that we are following these days. What do lifestyle factors refer to? These consist of diet, poor sleeping habits, a sedentary lifestyle, stress and anxiety, and mental blockages leading to drug abuse.

Smoking uncontrollably, drinking excessively, not giving the body enough rest, sleeping late at night, and taking extra stress from daily challenges, are what paves the way for the poor heart health issues to affect the body.

What Are The Warning Signs of A Cardiac Arrest?

Heart diseases, including cardiac arrest, don't come without any warning signs. Some of those include:

You may like to read

Chest Discomfort

Feeling heavy on the chest? This could indicate that your heart is not able to function properly and that it requires attention. Among the more commonly observed indicators of heart problems are chest discomfort and pain. This comprises a sensation of undue pressure or tightness within the chest that warrants an immediate call to a healthcare professional.

Breathing Difficulties Or Not Able To Breathe Properly

Struggling to breathe, either during physical exertions or in idle states? This could be a telltale sign of heart afflictions that your body is sending you. Understand that persistent breathlessness must not be ignored at any cost and proper medical examination is required to detect what is going wrong inside the body.

Extreme Tiredness or Fatigue

An enduring sense of fatigue or extreme tiredness is another warning sign of an ailing heart that shouldn't be ignored. When you notice this more often, make sure to consult a doctor and get your heart health checked properly.

Anomalies in Heart Rhythm

Experiencing heart palpitations or irregularities in the heart rhythm can serve as a warning sign for arrhythmias, among other heart conditions. Keeping track and reporting anomalies in the heart rate is pivotal for timely detection and treatment.

Frequent Dizziness

Random episodes of dizziness, light-headedness, or fainting could mean insufficient blood supply to the brain due to heart issues. It's imperative that one seeks medical intervention in these cases to preclude any severe consequences.

How To Prevent A Cardiac Arrest In Men?

A heart attack can snatch away your life at a moment's notice. Interestingly, men are considered more prone to it than women. Therefore, here is a list of preventive tips that every men should know:

Exercising regularly Quit smoking Follow a healthy diet Keep stress at bay Manage your cholesterol levels Keep a check on your weight Manage your blood pressure Try to start your day on a healthy note Sleep properly

End Note: Dear men, you must take a good care of your mental well-being as well, to keep the heart and overall body healthy and happy. Make sure to never underestimate any of the signs and symptoms that are listed above. They also indicate something else (more severe), and ignoring them can make it difficult to protect yourself.