Playing board games is not only a great way to pass time but has been found to make an individual's memory sharper. Even more, regular players have been found to score better in memory, thinking related tests. People who play games -- such as cards and board games -- are more likely to stay mentally sharp in later life, a study published in the journal Those who regularly played non-digital games scored better on memory and thinking tests in their 70s, the research stated along with revealing that a behaviour change in later life could still make a difference. People